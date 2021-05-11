CPS Board approves its phase one redistricting plan
The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted to provide redistricting for Parkade Elementary School and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School during its monthly meeting Monday night.
The vote goes into effect in the coming 2021-2022 school year.
The school board clarified the decision does not affect upcoming fifth graders. Those students and families can choose to stay at their elementary school next year, but bus transportation is not guaranteed.
CPS parents lobby at Capitol for recording IEP meetings; school board votes against measure
Columbia Public Schools parents are advocating for legislation in Missouri to record Individualized Education Program IEP meetings. Four CPS parents met at the State Capitol Monday afternoon before the CPS board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The motion to allow parents to record KKB meetings was voted down by CPS school board during its meeting. Several school board members noted that the measure is necessary to make sure that all students can succeed in education.
Parents are able to secretly record these meetings under the Missouri's 'one-party consent' policy, but Robyn Schelp, the President of Missouri Disability Empowerment said the goal with the legislation is transparency to both parents and teachers.
U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.
To support the extended use, the FDA reviewed data submitted by Pfizer. The company said at the end of March a clinical trial involving 2,260 people aged 12 to 15 showed the vaccine's efficacy is 100%, and it is well tolerated.
The FDA's independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee did not meet to vote on whether to recommend the expansion of the emergency use authorization to 12-to-15-year-olds. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday to advise the CDC on whether or not to recommend use of the vaccine in this age group. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will then decide whether the agency will recommend the vaccine's use in the new group.
Vaccinations for 12-to-15-year-olds are not expected to begin until after that recommendation.
Dealing with Doubt: Vaccination rates lower in rural Missouri communities
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, there's a 33% gap between the Missouri county with the highest vaccination rate, Boone County, and the one with the lowest, Pulaski County.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, fewer rural residents compared to urban and suburban across America say they are "planning or considering getting vaccinated."
Megan Simmons, senior research strategist at Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH), said they held focus groups with Missourians at the beginning of 2021 to gauge their opinions about COVID-19. She said some of the hesitation from rural communities stemmed from misinformation early on in the pandemic.
Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. Highs will warm into the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies through the day.
Areas along and south of Highway 50 will need to watch for a few showers. A washout is not expected, but passing light showers will be possible through the midday and early afternoon hours. Rainfall totals will be light with less than 0.25” expected.