Boone County will end health orders, shift to recommendations after May 12
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced no new health order will be put in place after the current one expires on May 12.
Masks will still be required in city buildings. Individual businesses and schools have the ability to require masks.
Both the University of Missouri and Columbia Public Schools are no longer requiring masks outdoors.
Missouri Veterans Homes open for new admissions after shutting down for COVID-19
All seven Missouri Veterans Homes were shutdown in March of 2020, and new veteran admissions were stopped in all homes that had positive COVID-19 cases.
The response to the pandemic in the homes resulted in an external review conducted by St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale in October of 2020. The review found that the Missouri Veterans Commission failed to both acknowledge and react promptly to COVID-19 outbreaks within the long-term care facilities.
All nurses and staff members are now tested daily. Veterans are tested periodically due to their isolation within the care facility.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in any Missouri Veterans Homes since the end of January.
Boone County's health order update allows businesses to operate with no restrictions, but some aren't ready yet
Boone County's health order will expire on May 12 with no additional order to follow, giving businesses the green light to operate with no restrictions. Some restaurants are choosing to keep current COVID-19 restrictions.
Two businesses in downtown Columbia will not operate at full capacity once the order is lifted. Both owners feel it is not safe to do so, even with current COVID-19 case numbers going down and vaccination rates going up.
Mayor Treece explained in his announcement on Monday it is up to each business to decide how it will enforce its own restrictions. Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said businesses can decide what is right for them.
Updated CDC guidance for summer camps highlights mask wearing, outdoor activities
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines last week for youth summer camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines suggest that those who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so, particularly staff members and volunteers.
The CDC advises everyone still wear masks, distance from one another, and spend as much time outside during the camps as possible. The guidelines also state camp staff should "bring in as much fresh air" into the building during any indoor-activities.
Forecast: The next chance for rain
On Tuesday we'll be behind Monday's cold front, but lingering scattered showers will likely persist so expect more showers on Tuesday. We likely won't have any thunderstorm activity.
Temperatures will also be cooler behind this early-week system leaving us with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s.