COLUMBIA − With the fall semester for local colleges wrapping up this week, many students will be heading out of town for Christmas break.
With the increased travel expected, there is some concern with the new omicron variant spreading throughout the United States.
According to data from AAA, more than 109 million Americans will travel the weeks of Christmas and New Year's, a number not seen since December 2019.
Columbia Regional Airport Director Mike Parks said the travel demand at the airport will pick up in the next week.
"So we are seeing the flights full out of Columbia with everyone leaving for the holidays and school ending, and the lines here at COU are pretty short with security moving fast," Parks said.
The airport is still using disinfectant before and after flights, and passengers are still required to wear masks throughout the airport.
Parks said the busiest time for COU for arrivals and departures is right before Christmas and after New Year's Day. He said the average wait time for passengers to get through security at COU is about 10 minutes.
David Yu, an airline traveler from Vienna, Virginia, flew to Columbia Thursday morning from Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. He said the demand for travel is high, and passengers are still following protocols.
"The distancing part can be tricky, but it is good that everyone is still wearing masks and people are still being compliant. Definitely wear your mask and follow guidance from the FDA and the CDC," Yu said.
If you are traveling this holiday season, the CDC recommends the following steps for traveling domestically:
- Delay travel until you are fully vaccinated
- Wear a mask for public transportation (required by law)
- Do not travel if you have been exposed to COVID-19
- If you are not fully vaccinated, get tested both before and after a trip
Dr. Margaret Day from MU Health Care said if you do travel to keep wearing a mask and try to social distance.
"Getting fully vaccinated and boosted is really important ahead of travel," Day said.
Day agrees with CDC guidance on people who are not fully vaccinated should get a test before and after a trip.
"This is a time where COVID cases are on the rise, and getting tested is still important. And I think air travel is really safe if you are being vigilant about it and people are washing their hands and masking up," Day said.
Boone County has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 positive cases the past week. There are currently 552 active cases throughout the county.
COU is still flying routes to Dallas-Ft. Worth and Chicago O'Hare. United Airlines will suspend flights out of the airport starting Jan. 4.