COLUMBIA - Hospital workers have been on the frontline of the pandemic since it started. Art Dyer serves as the supervisor of spiritual care at University Hospital, where he supports the spiritual and religious beliefs of patients, families and staff.
"Sometimes people come in the hospital, and that reminds them of family members that have died and things like that. All of a sudden, things they don't normally think about, you know, kind of come to the surface," Dyer said. "So we get to go in and just help people process that."
Oct. 23-29 is Spiritual Care week, a time to provide "an opportunity for chaplains and pastoral care counselors, educators and providers to share their story and to celebrate various ministries," according to the organization's website.
At University Hospital, a team of chaplains is trained to support the needs of a number of religions and spiritual beliefs. Though Dyer has worked in the field for 24 years, he says the pandemic posed some unique challenges.
"We had some who had a lot of issues at home because their family members thought that they were going to take COVID home to them," Dyer said. "That creates a whole level of anxiety."
Even through the most difficult parts of the pandemic, Dyer says the job is rewarding.
"If people know that you care, then you know, a lot of times they'll open up," Dyer said.
If there is a service the team of chaplains cannot provide, Dyer says they contact one of their partners in the community to meet that need.