MISSOURI-- A nurse from Kansas City, MO created a change.org petition urging Governor Mike Parson to put in a statewide mask ordinance due to the overcrowding of hospitals and rise of COVID-19 cases.
Katie Marie, the creator of the petition, emphasized that hospitals in Missouri and Kansas are full and do not have enough nurses to care for the influx of patients.
“Without available beds and nurses, patients who seek hospitalization for COVID-19, heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, surgeries that require overnight hospitalization etc. will need to go to another state or manage the best they can at home,” Marie said.
The petition on change.org, created on Sunday, now has over 3,000 signatures and is still growing. The signatures come from people all across Missouri and some out of state signers.
The petition is not the only one calling on Gov. Parson for action.
The Missouri Hospital Association also asked the governor to require masks in the state of Missouri.
“We're not saying that the governor made bad decisions before. We're simply saying, the time has come to recognize that this is a statewide problem and really can only be handled with statewide solutions,” Dave Dillion, Vice President of Public Relations for the Missouri Hospital Association, said.
As hospitals continue to overcrowd with patients, Dillion said Missouri needs to get the proper tools in place before it becomes too late.
“We can't control what has happened before, but we can try to control what will happen in the future” Dillion said.
The MHA said all communities can help out Missouri hospitals by simply wearing masks.
“It may be a week, they may be three weeks, but with no change, then we can expect that the scenes that we saw in Italy or in New York City, at the beginning of this is what Missouri hospitals will begin to look like this fall,” Dillion said.
Gov. Parson will hold his weekly COVID-19 press briefing this Thursday.