BOONE COUNTY - Hospitals in Boone County are reverting back to a no visitor policy, similar to the policies in place in March.
When the pandemic began in March, University Hospital and Boone Hospital Center first implemented the no visitor policy in attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Over the summer, University and BHC relaxed the visitor limitations and allowed one visitor per patient.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Boone County, both hospitals reverted back to the no visitor policy that was in place in March.
"These policies change depending on what's happening in the community with community transmission," MU Chief Patient Experience Officer Kevin Gwin said. "We learned a lot from the last time we did this and I think we're actually in a more accommodating place than before."
The Chief Medical Officer at Boone Hospital explained the policies between the hospitals are similar to avoid confusion with the community.
"We tried to align the visitor policies with the VA and MU Health Care, etc. so that there wasn't disparity among the various hospital systems in town," Dr. Robin Blount said.
For patients receiving end of life care, both hospitals determine a set amount of time and number of family members to visit with the patient.
Tracie Karigan and her family were affected by the new COVID-19 visitor guidelines at University Hospital.
Timmy Montier was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was receiving end of life care at University Hospital. Before his passing, his family claims there were serious restrictions on his visitor policies.
"The only person that could see Timmy was his wife, Mallory, and for only a few hours a day," Tracie Karigan, a family friend of Montier said. "Whenever he [Timmy] was getting ready to go, his daughter should have been there, his mother, his sister, all the people that needed to be there with him."
Karigan explained it's hard to have loved ones in the hospital, but even tougher during a global pandemic.
"I completely agree we are in the midst of a pandemic but making our loved ones lie alone in a bed fighting and scared isn't going to change things," Karigan said in a text message. "If we can go into restaurants and dine, we should be able to stay with our loved ones in times of need."
Gwin explained the visitor restrictions are in response to the rise in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. He said another reason is to create an environment of safety for non-COVID-19 patients.
"The pandemic has created such an amount of fear of coming in hospitals," Gwin said. "We're trying to create this safe, protected, controlled environment as much as we can and that means barriers and social distancing."
Before the pandemic, University Hospital did not have any visitor restrictions. In most cases, family members would be able to visit patients without set hours. At Boone Hospital, the set hours for visitors were 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
"On the post COVID side, I think we'll have some more guidelines about visiting," Gwin said. "We're going to be a little more careful going forward because we've learned a lot."
University Hospital and Boone Hospital in Columbia do not allow in-person visitors in their hospitals except for certain circumstances. Exceptions to the no visitor policy in University Hospital are:
- One visitor allowed for surgeries and procedures requiring hospital admission.
- One partner and a coach allowed for labor and delivery patients. One partner is allowed after baby is born.
- Guardians of pediatric patients allowed.
- Visitors allowed when patients are nearing the end of life.
Exceptions to the no visitor policy in Boone Hospital are similar to the guidelines set by University Hospital.
- Two visitors allowed for end of life patients. Hours are determined by care team.
- One visitor allowed for obstetrics patients.
- Two visitors allowed for pediatric patients.
- One visitor allowed for patients with cognitive impairment.
Both University and Boone Hospital also offer virtual visits with iPads for patients and their families.