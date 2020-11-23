JEFFERSON CITY- Hospitals across Missouri are working to figure out the best way to use CARES Act funding, while also trying to care for COVID-19 patients in their units.
“I think hospitals across the state right now are, we're just trying to, you know, take care of the the COVID-19 patients,” Tim Wolters, Director of Reimbursement at Citizens Memorial Hospital, said.
For the past six months, he's been working to figure out and understand the rules and regulations of CARES Act funding.
Hospitals can only use the CARES Act funding for COVID-19 related expenses.
“The law required the funds to be used for lost revenues, or for expenses to treat or prepare for COVID patients,” Wolters said.
Sam Bushman, Cole County Presiding Commissioner, said most of the CARES Act funding goes toward testing.
“It's for expenses they've already incurred, that they haven't been reimbursed for by Medicare or by insurance. So, you know, it is legitimate expenses,” Bushman said.
Since the pandemic started, hospitals had to postpone elective surgeries.
“That was a significant blow to our revenues. All the elective surgeries that we cancel things like that, so we lost about $9.5 million just in that two month period, and then the expenses to treat COVID and prepare for COVID,” Wolters said.
Things like PPE, temporary testing stations and workers who would take temperatures, along with other precautions, cost an additional $2.5 million.
According to Wolters, there is about $1.1 million for hospitals to have to get through June 31, 2021, which is when the Department of Health and Human Service reporting period ends.
“Basically, this is more of a Washington issue rather than Jeff City, but we're trying to work with the Department of Health and Human Services to try and improve the guidance there to sort of more follow the the wording in the law to so we are able to keep the money they've given us,” Wolters said.
Commissioner Bushman said hospitals in Cole County are hoping to spend money on rapid tests.
“I think right now, the hospitals are kind of waiting for the rapid medical test, that's going to be the game changer is if we can get those in, where you know, you can go into your doctor's office or a clinic, and they can test you for COVID and have the results back almost immediately,” Bushman said.