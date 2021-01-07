Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 case surge and hospitalizations

COLUMBIA — As Christmas and New Years festivities end, hospitals are preparing for another COVID-19 case surge with an increase in hospitalizations and potential decrease in health staff.
As the holidays are popular travel weekends, hospitals are prepared to see another rise in cases with an already strained statewide hospital capacity.
As of Thursday, the COVID-19 dashboard for central Missouri is reporting 35% remaining availability for ICU beds and 48% remaining availability for inpatient bed capacity. Statewide, 23% remain for ICU beds and 35% remain for total inpatient beds.
“We’re concerned that the numbers are again trending in the wrong direction,” Dave Dillon, spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital’s Association, said. “It is possible to have a surge that would put significant pressure on our ability to provide care, especially locally.”
January marks the tenth month into the COVID-19 pandemic, and there have been multiple COVID case increases that have put a strain on the hospitals. Hospitals saw a large increase in cases in the middle of November, just weeks after the Halloween weekend.
Dillon explained how previous surges are helping hospitals prepare for a future increase in hospitalizations.
“In November we saw high peaks statewide in all our hospitals,” Dillon said. “We’ve learned a lot and while our resources are constrained hospitals are getting ready for the next week.”
Based on COVID-19 symptoms and patterns, a high increase in hospitalized cases would occur a week and a half to two weeks after a holiday weekend, such as Christmas or New Years. MU Health Care is getting ready for a similar surge to mid November.
“These patients do require a high level of care and PPE that the staff have to wear around them,” MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck said. “We decided that we would put in functional teams on our medicine unit and transfer staff from administration to patient care as needed to keep up with staffing.”
With an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, staff are strained to focus on one illness and those patients in addition to the multitude of other patients in the hospital. Dr. Robin Blount, Chief Medical Officer at Boone Hospital, explained how the increase in cases affects overall hospital staffing.
“We are taking care of all the other things we take care of all the time on top of a new disease that already takes up a lot of hospital beds and staff so that can be a strain,” Dr. Blount said. “A couple months ago it was very common to transfer patients where we didn’t have room and we had to find a bed for a patient who needed to be in the hospital.”
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, central Missouri saw a substantial peak of COVID cases 17 days after Halloween. Of all total hospitalizations in central Missouri, nearly 29% accounted for COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals saw another substantial surge in hospitalizations after Thanksgiving, though smaller than case numbers in November.
“We had a steady rise probably about ten days after Halloween where we continued to see that rise,” Beck said. “It didn’t get quite as large after Thanksgiving but there was still a significant increase.”
About two weeks after Thanksgiving, nearly 17% of all hospitalizations in mid Missouri were related to COVID patients, according to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard. Dillon explained even when there are enough beds for patients in times of case surges, a lack of staffing can still be an issue.
“When you lose a percentage of your staff, it clearly affects your capacity,” Dillon said. “You can have beds, but if you don’t have caregivers to provide on the bedside, you don’t really have enough capacity.”
As of Thursday, MU Health Care is reporting 84 COVID-19 hospitalizations and Boone Hospital is reporting 35. A full COVID-19 daily coverage can be found on KOMU.com.