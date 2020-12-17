COLUMBIA- In October, the United States Department of Agriculture extended the summer meal program through the end of June 2021.
Mid-Missouri schools have provided different programs in order to get food to students during the pandemic.
Columbia Public Schools have already served more than 235,000 meals, according to Michelle Baumstark, Director of Communications for CPS.
One Columbia mom told KOMU 8 News she's very grateful for these meals because she just moved to Columbia just two weeks ago with her son Isaac.
"The virtual learning really stressed me and Justin, who is my ex-husband, just because as working single parents, it made it a little difficult trying to figure out who can be home with him because he's not old enough to stay by himself," Michelle Ostrinksy said.
She said the Grab & Go meals have helped their family tremendously both conveniently and to reduce financial stress.
Grab & Go meals for CPS include both breakfast and lunch. The meals include milk, snacks and a protein.
"There's a substantial amount of food," Ostrynski said.
Ostrynski said her son is so excited to receive these meals.
"He's like, 'Mom, my lunch is here, and we'll go through let's see what we got today,'" Ostrynski said.
Fulton School District is smaller but also operates programs to feed their students.
In records KOMU 8 News obtained, an average of 99 students used the free lunch program until the Fulton Public Schools went virtual in mid-November. The number then spiked to an average of 142 students participating.
In an email, the Fulton Public Schools spokesperson said the district made too many meals the first day and had to throw away 50 meals.
The district wanted to donate the food, but unsuccessfully was able to contact a local soup kitchen.
CPS told KOMU 8 News they didn't have that problem because they are using all non-perishable foods.
"We have, you know, really tried to do the best we can with, with getting food directly in the hands of our students, and that's why we'll continue to do it as long as it's needed," Baumstark said.
CPS could continue the meal program into the new year.
"It might be slightly different if we have a combination of in seat and virtual learning going on," Baumstark said.
Ostrynski said they were amazed when the program was offered to them.
Funds for the Grab & Go meals in CPS come from multiple different sources, not just the USDA. Those sources include grants, donations and the district's own budget.
CPS families are asked to apply for the free or reduced lunch.