COLUMBIA – The COVID-19 pandemic has steered everything off-course. The Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily suspended services in the spring. Despite reopening, some individuals still don't feel safe going in person.
Klaudia Rejmer is one of those individuals. She is high risk for COVID-19 and said current measures at the DMV are not safe for people like her.
"I call them, and I go, 'What are you doing?'" she said. "And all they said is ‘Well, we got masks.'"
In the past, Rejmer said she was able to renew her license online in other states.
"I used to live in Illinois, I used to live in California, both of those states had online renewal" Rejmer said. "But Missouri is so behind on the times, we don't even have that."
Online or mail-in driver's license renewal has become an attractive alternative.
Prior to the pandemic, 36 states had virtual renewal options (including Kansas via its iKan app). Nine more states added options for drivers to renew online or by mail in the last several months.
Missouri is one of five states that still require a trip to the DMV. It also had the shortest deadline extension in response to the pandemic at only 60 days.
Rejmer said she would like to see more options for the risk-population at the DMV.
"Something a lot of stores have been doing is having a specific hour for people that are elderly or immunocompromised," Rejmer said. "It's a lot safer because it's not as crowded."
KOMU 8 reached out to Anne Marie Moy, the Director of Strategy and Communications at the Department of Revenue, to find out what measures the DMV was taking to mitigate the spread of the virus.
In a Dec. 3 email regarding an interview, she wrote “No, we don’t do Zooms. But happy to answer questions via email.”
KOMU 8 has yet to receive a response to emailed questions.
Employees at Columbia's South License Office, operated by Elle Management, told KOMU 8 they could not answer questions regarding COVID-19 protocols at the office but provided a number to upper management.
Elle Management has yet to return the request for comment.
There were a few visible changes at the South License Office. There are signs on the door requiring masks and markers placed on the floor promoting social distancing.
For now, Rejmer says she can do without a valid license, but says she wants the state to do more.
"It's a plea for the statewide mask mandate," Rejmer said. "It's just such a minor thing you can do and it will literally save lives."
The Missouri Department of Revenue website does not include any information regarding alternative renewal options or what safety measure have been implemented at its offices.