COLUMBIA - The Columbia/ Boone County Health Department is about a week behind on its case investigation and contact tracing efforts.
On Monday, case investigators looked into positive tests that occurred on Nov. 1, over a week ago.
"Even a couple weeks ago, we were contacting people within our goal of 24 hours," Day said. "There's more cases and that slows efforts down dramatically."
The health department is working to give the information positive individuals need to notify close contacts.
The department classified close contact as "within six feet for a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24-hour period" with an infectious person within two days before the person became symptomatic or before testing positive if they are asymptomatic.
"We have over 1,000 active cases right now," Day said. "It's a lot to go through."
Boone County has seen 1,508 new cases in the last two weeks.
The increase in cases puts a strain on local hospitals, which are already struggling with bed and staff availability.
A memo from the Boone Hospital Center reported over a third of its ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.
The hospital is considering restricting elective surgeries and visitor access.
The hospital is also dealing with staffing issues and consistently has 35 to 40 staff members out due to COVID-19, according to the memo.
Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson Dave Dillon said protecting hospital staff is a top priority right now.
"It's a major constraint on our ability to continue to provide care because there are only a certain number of individuals that are easily accessible that can provide direct care and support care," Dillon said.
Healthcare providers must be able to keep capacity available for non-COVID emergent illnesses.
"We're doing what we can to make sure that the individuals that need care get it, while at the same time, balancing the demand for beds, which is virtually unprecedented," Dillon said.