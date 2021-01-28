MISSOURI - Independent pharmacies in Missouri are ready to get the ball rolling on vaccinating residents against the coronavirus.
The state has had setbacks in vaccinating Phase 1A and 1B. The federal pharmacy partnership includes larger pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. However, local independent pharmacies feel like they have been underestimated in supplying the doses.
Darran Alberty, owner of D&H Drugstore, prides his company on being an essential part of the Columbia community since the 1950s.
“We’ve been part of the community forever. We try to know your name when you walk in and know what’s kind of going on in your life," Alberty said.
He said that big pharmacy corporations can’t get the job done themselves, and that local independents play an important role in each state.
“I think we have an incredibly important role to play, the independents do, helping bring extra capacity to the effort,” he added.
Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association, said pharmacies have been there for their communities since the beginning of the pandemic.
“They were healthcare professionals that were available in this pandemic, when others were much harder to access," Fitzwater said. "They've got a great relationship with their patients in their communities. Many want to stay within their pharmacy; they don't want to go out to these mass vaccination centers."
He said this foundation of trust could’ve sped up vaccinations if independent pharmacies were acknowledged earlier on in the process.
“Some of the key players that have filled those gaps, especially in small communities, have just been kind of pushed aside as the big players come in and tried to set up what is a very complicated system,” Fitzwater said.
For example, West Virginia is ranked No. 2 in the nation for distribution rates. The state opted out of the CDC’s federal pharmacy partnership, and instead partnered with 250 independent pharmacies around the state. They completed the first doses in long-term care facilities in just 15 days.
Brian Caswell, president of the National Community Pharmacists Association, said in a statement that there are more community pharmacies in the nation than Walgreens and CVS combined.
He said community pharmacies have the experience and relationship needed to rollout vaccines.
“Based on what we’re seeing, the vaccine rollout is going better in states where community pharmacists are key partners in the distribution,” Caswell said. “West Virginia and Arkansas are good examples, where state and local health departments are working closely with community pharmacists to reach more patients and satisfy the demand. They should be models for the rest of the country.”
In Missouri, each vaccinator must enroll through the state to get doses sent to them.
Alberty said the process was very involved for them and said he came in early several mornings in a row to get all of the paperwork aligned.
Fitzwater said there are about 55 to 60 vaccinators enrolled with the state, but the process left some providers in the dust.
“It has been very complicated for independent pharmacists to get into the program. I mean, between signing up with ShowMeVax and some of the other restrictions of being able to participate. So, I had members that were on pending files, got rejected, and had to reapply,” Fitzwater said.
Many Missourians are wondering how to move forward. The state has given first doses to 4.8% of residents.
Governor Mike Parson plans to redirect thousands of unused doses from CVS and Walgreens to enrolled vaccinators in the state.
The Biden administration said they are also working to speed up vaccinations since 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy. The federal government purchased 200 million more doses from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to ensure all Americans will receive two doses by the summer.
Biden hopes to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.