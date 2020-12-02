MISSOURI- An independent, external review of all seven of Missouri Veterans Homes found that the homes failed to recognize COVID-19 outbreaks, failed to plan for an extensive outbreak and failed to respond promptly.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the review of the veterans homes across Missouri in October.
According to the report, as of Nov. 13, 342 veterans in Missouri Veterans Homes have tested positive for COVID-19 and 103 have died as a result.
Comparatively, the statistics show that the homes have experienced a greater percentage of deaths-to-cases than both the state and national averages.
The in-depth analysis was presented to the Chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) on Nov. 16.
Armstrong Teasdale, a national law firm headquartered in St. Louis, conducted the review. Attorneys interviews 174 people in less than 35 days, implemented a hotline for veterans' families to voice concerns, analyzed more than 900 and directed Pathway Health to conduct an on-site audits of all seven long-term care facilities.
The findings found that MVC headquarters failed to recognize the outbreak and failed to appreciate the impact of even one positive case of COVID-19. MVC leadership did not change their tactics to contain the first positive cases and did not reach out to external partners for assistance, according to the review.
The review also found that MVC failed to plan for an extensive outbreak. According to the review, MVC headquarters "demonstrated an absence of leadership in failing to appropriately plan for a severe and prolonged COVID-19 outbreak."
The lack of planning, according to the report, led to confusion and inefficiencies, and it almost certainly contributed to the inability to contain the spread of COVID-19 once it was introduced into the homes.
Finally, the review found that MVC failed to respond to the outbreak. The review called the headquarters' response "inadequate," and in particular recalled issues related to testing, cross-contamination and staffing.
The timing of test results facilitated the spread of COVID-19 in the homes, meaning while awaiting test results, infectious staff and veterans interacted with one another; some without any PPE.
Asymptomatic veterans and some symptomatic veterans were not quarantined pending the results and moved freely among the homes, dined together, interacted with each other and remained housed with their roommates. Asymptomatic staff continued to work, engage with veterans and take breaks with other staff members pending results.
The review also referred to another "epidemic occurring in the homes: a slow killer and an unintended consequence of the very measures put in place to protect the veterans from COVID-19." That refers to the outbreak of loneliness, isolation, depression and atrophy.
Regarding recommendations, the review said MVC headquarters should develop specific trigger points that identify threshold conditions to take further action. Headquarters should continue to explain their use of data analytic platforms and dashboards to ensure data collected is properly analyzed.
The review also recommends a comprehensive COVID-19 outbreak plan and immediate response checklists. Headquarters should acquire PPE necessary to ensure availability through at least April 2021.
All homes should go through a "COVID-19 reset," meaning fundamental education regarding the virus and how to prevent its spread.
For a full look at the independent review, click here.