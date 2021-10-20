COLUMBIA − Halloween is 11 days away. It is crunch time to find a costume, but it is also recommended to be COVID-19 safe while doing so.
"Apply common sense," MU Health Care Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Amruta Padhye said. "We know that COVID transmits through respiratory droplets."
She recommends people avoid sharing and trying on Halloween face masks and costumes. It is best to go to a Halloween store prepared by having your measurements on hand and trusting the sizing from the package.
When indoors it is recommended to wear a disposable or cloth mask even when under a Halloween mask that does not tightly fit the face or has holes near the mouth area.
Dr. Padhye also gave the idea of checking out the store website, so it is known to what size of an item shoppers need. This allows costume shoppers to get in and out of the store quickly while avoiding the crowds. Another idea is simply using online ordering.
Her recommendations come just after the White House ruled that vaccination sites for children ages 5-11 will not be set up until November. While this holiday will not allow younger children to be vaccinated, Dr. Padhye urges those to be vaccinated for the upcoming holidays.
"The end of October is a good time to get vaccinated so that you can build that immunity before the Thanksgiving holiday," Dr. Padhye said.
For safety the day of Halloween, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated in CNN's State of the Union to enjoy the holiday. If vaccinated, there is that extra safety barrier, but trick or treating is an outdoor activity which is safer than being indoors.
"Being outdoors and having Halloween celebrations outdoors is a great idea," Dr. Padhye said.