Inside MU Health Care's COVID-19 Planning

COLUMBIA - Since March, MU Health Care’s incident command team has met five days a week to plan and prepare for COVID-19’s impact on mid-Missouri.
On Friday, KOMU 8 News was given an exclusive look into some of what goes on during these meetings.
Mary Beck, chief nursing officer and co-leader of incident command, said the team focuses on one thing to make their decisions.
“Every morning, we look at the data, we look at the data that we have in Boone County, our region,” Beck said.
The team is made up of about 15 members, all with different roles. There is the director of clinical supply chain operations, director of ambulatory care, director of pharmacy, Human Resources and others. They all have the same goal of being prepared for the future.
Dr. Stevan Whitt, co-leader of the incident command team, took the team through the COVID-19 data Friday while KOMU 8 had access to the meeting. The team does this to assess MU Health Care's needs and the areas it serves.
“We do this, virtually every day, some of us, way more than one time a day,” Whitt said.
The team first looked at the current COVID-19 patients at the hospital. On Friday, there were 46 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 30 patients who were admitted for COVID-19, but were off isolation. On Sunday, according to MU Health Care’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 53 COVID-19 patients and 35 pending results.
On Friday, there were 20 COVID patients in the ICU. 12 of those were requiring advanced respiratory support.
Last week, through a public records request, KOMU 8 broke the news that MU Health Care has the capacity to take care of just under 300 COVID-19 patients, if needed. It also has the capacity to take care of at least 192 people on ventilators. These numbers are part of its surge plan, if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.
MU Health Care serves 23 mid-Missouri counties. Incident command team looks at the prevalence rate of the virus in each of those counties. On Friday, Boone County had a rate of 9.53 active cases per 1,000. Whitt pointed out that some of the area’s more rural counties were experiencing higher prevalence rates.
Whitt also took the team through the PPE supply. Supply chain director, Marcy Maddox, said they just received glove shipments and it's supply was good at the moment.
“I looked at the glove data where we have some that have turned yellow and red,” Maddox said. “We actually received several pallets of gloves this morning so those numbers will go up and recover to green again.”
To help save PPE, MU Health Care has started to cohort some rooms in the progressive care unit. Cohorting means having two patients per room.
“The biggest risk to a healthcare worker is when they are removing the gown and all and so the least amount of times they need to do that is better,” Beck said.
One of the COVID-19 numbers the team cares about the most is the virus reproductive rate. If the number is under one, then the virus is spreading slower than people are recovering. If the number is above one, then it's spreading faster than people are recovering, according to Whitt.
“We’re right at one, which is holding steady it’s not great, we’re still pretty stressed, but as long as its not rising, we’re okay,” Whitt said.
Going forward, staffing remains a big concern for MU Health Care.
“The biggest challenge I think really will continue to be our staffing on a daily basis, because it's the, the challenges that we all face personally that our staff face personally,” Beck said.
However, Beck said MU Health Care does have plans to help with staffing issues.
"We can have clinicians who are perhaps not at the bedside right now in different roles, whether that be in a quality department, in our office of professional practice that can step in and help us and so we do have extensive plans in place," Beck said on Tuesday.
KOMU 8 was only allowed to join the first portion of the meeting. An MU Health Care spokesperson said the team would discuss other issues that were not open to the media. It is not clear what else was discussed.
As circumstances with COVID-19 continue to change, MU Health Care’s incident command team will continue to meet five days a week to review the data and prepare for what could come.