BOONVILLE- The Isle of Capri will be the location of Region F's mass vaccination site next week, according to a release from Boonville Police.
The event will take place by appointment on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Isle of Capri Casino Ballroom. The Cooper County Health Center will reach out to schedule an appointment if you fall in the eligible tiers.
There will be 2,000 Pfizer doses to give out to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 & 2.
The Cooper County Public Health Center, in conjunction with the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency and Missouri National Guard will host the mass vaccination event.
You must be registered on the state's vaccination website. Seniors can call the Central Missouri Aging Hotline at 1-800-369-5211 to register. For all other ages needing assistance, call the Missouri Vaccine Navigator hotline at 877-435-8411.
The Cooper County Health Department cannot register for you.