JEFFERSON CITY - Mask requirements for Jefferson City School District will be lifted for the last two weeks of summer school. The change will be effective starting on Monday, June 21 and will continue through the end of summer school on Thursday, July 1.
The school district sent out the news to staff and families on Thursday in an email saying that "the Jefferson City School District is incredibly thankful to our staff, students, and parents for your efforts to support our COVID-19 plan."
The email outlined that masks will not be required for staff members or students in school buildings or on buses, however they are still encouraging masks for individuals who are not vaccinated yet.
The change is supported by the Cole County Health Department and includes the district with other schools in Cole County, most of which already lifted their mask requirements.
The district will continue to monitor the local case rates and school conditions to determine a plan for the upcoming school year. They hope to have details about protocols for the fall to share with staff and families by the middle of July.