JEFFERSON CITY - Unlike Boone County, Cole County doesn't have any mandates or regulations that businesses have to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, businesses took it upon themselves to create their own.
Sweet Smoke BBQ in downtown Jefferson City created its own regulations when the pandemic first hit in March 2020.
Sweet Smoke BBQ took out half of its tables so customers could be socially distanced while eating. The restaurant also removed its sauces from the table and instead gave individual ones to customers in efforts to limit contact.
"The first few months were rough," manager of Sweet Smoke BBQ downtown Jeff Masso said.
Masso says business is starting to pick up now and he believes it is because of the amount of people getting vaccinated.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 23.9% of Cole County's 76,745 have initiated vaccination. For comparison, Boone county sits at 27.9% and Callaway County sits at 20.7%.
The Cole County COVID-19 dashboard shows 69 new cases added thus far in March, compared to 180 cases added in February. Cole County is the 70th ranked county for highest positivity rate in the state, with a 12% rate (1st being the highest positivity rate).
"I think people are just more comfortable being out now," Masso said.
He isn't the only one who believes this. Owner of Yanis Coffee Zone Taisir Yanis has also seen an increase in business and believes it is because people are more comfortable going out.
"I do think that we see a light at the end of the tunnel," Yanis said. "I mean, I really do think that people start seeing people in the street, start seeing people indoor dining more. Even to go orders are still going. I think we're doing fine."
This comes after the cafe stopped indoor eating at the beginning of the pandemic and only had to-go orders and curbside pick-up. Now, Yanis is proud to say that the cafe is fully open with no regulations.
"We're open," Yanis said. "We're wide open. We have no rules. Everybody understands what they need to do. The customers enjoy being here."
While Yanis Coffee Zone is fully open, Sweet Smoke BBQ isn't quite there yet.
At the beginning of April, Masso plans to take down the partition walls in the restaurant and have all the tables back in. He hopes that by May, everything will be back to where it was before for the restaurant.