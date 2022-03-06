JEFFERSON CITY - Organizers for the health fair at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sunday hoped to see beyond just COVID-19.
They hoped to focus on other healthcare-related issues people have faced long before the pandemic, and will continue to face afterwards.
Tables at the fair included presentations on youth drug-use prevention, family planning and neurological diseases.
Andrea Holloway, the executive director with Counsel for Drug-Free Youth, works with students to engage peer interaction that tackles the problem of teenage drug abuse. CDFY was one of the organizations at the event.
Holloway said the programs serve around 15,000 to 20,000 students, in Cole, Callaway, Miller, Moniteau, Camden and Osage Counties.
She cited vaping, in particular, was a common illicit drug that kids use in school. She also said some kids turn to drugs as a way to cope with mental health struggles.
She said CDFY has a Cycle of Suicide program within some local schools to help address mental health concerns.
"A child may feel that they're sad, and they don't think, 'I shouldn't be sad.' It's okay to be sad. But, it's also how do you learn to cope when you're sad in that situation," Holloway said.
Another table at the fair featured a support group for mother's who have lost a child called Magnolia Mamas.
The group made up of 10-15 mothers meets every third Saturday at the West Point Senior center.
Peggy Talken was a representative who spoke on behalf of the group.
"The main thing is our child died, it doesn't matter when they died… they died. You just know the pain that these new mamas are in at that point," Talken said.
She said upon joining the group there's an overwhelming anger and hateful feeling, but she came out a stronger leader.
Talken also stated that there's a similar support group for father's called, "Just for Dads."
Along with those groups, the health fair did include a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Ron Rockwood, the Director of Medical Services and Population Health within the Jefferson City Medical Group, helped administered vaccines at the fair.
Rockwood has worked with JCMG for 20 years. He said the COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees around 20-30 patients daily. He said they've had fewer and fewer people coming in for vaccines.
"We're starting to reach a point where we have a lot of community members that are already vaccinated. And I think just by natural immunization rates, increasingly, we're seeing a decrease in [vaccination] rates," Rockwood said.
Despite those shrinking vaccination rates in mid-Missouri, Rockwood said continuing to have clinics gives the opportunity to bring vaccines to people, rather than making people come to the vaccines.