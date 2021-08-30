JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City care facility faces a wrongful death lawsuit after a resident died from COVID-19 in 2020.
The class action lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County and names Jefferson City Manor and Juckette Management Services Senior Living as defendants.
Debra Testerman, the plaintiff in the case, said her father David Ousley died from COVID-19 in October and that he had contracted the disease while living at Jefferson City Manor.
According to the lawsuit, the facility failed to provide a sterile environment and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Testerman seeks damages in the amount of medical expenses incurred because of Ousley's illness and legal costs.