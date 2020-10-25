JEFFERSON CITY - Lewis & Clark and Thomas Jefferson middle schools will return to in-person instruction Monday.
This comes after both schools temporarily moved online because of a staffing shortage due to COVID-19. In an email, the district said reopening middle schools this week would be possible because of the amount of time that's passed.
"The Jefferson City School District believes the past two weeks of distance learning from our middle schools have served to stop any spread of COVID-19 within the school environment and allow time for current cases and quarantines to run their course," the district's email said.
The last day of in-person learning was Oct. 8 for 6th through 8th graders at both middle schools. Students began online instruction on Oct. 13.
For the reopening of the middle schools, the district is asking students to remember to wash their hands, stay home if they're sick, social distance, avoid large group gatherings and wear a mask "in order to help keep schools open."
District administration has said it encourages the implementation of the district's "Back to JC Schools" re-entry plans at school and at home to help keep schools open.
According to the district's reopening plan, there will be increased sanitation efforts, like custodians regularly cleaning high contact surfaces, throughout the day. Students will also have assigned seats in the classrooms and on the bus to stay physically distanced.
Since school began on Aug. 24, Lewis & Clark has had a total of 11 students and five staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to the school district's COVID-19 tracker. The same tracker states that Thomas Jefferson Middle School has had a total of 22 students and 14 staff members test positive in total.