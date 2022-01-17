JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Salvation Army closed the doors to its overnight warming center this weekend, in order to isolate for COVID-19.
Leaders told KOMU 8 they expect to reopen the center soon.
In response, the Salvation Army's Center of Hope shelter partnered with other local organizations to host a temporary overnight shelter at Jefferson City's Building Community Bridges, alongside volunteers from Room at the Inn.
The city's Emergency Management Unit provided the groups with extra cots.
The Room at the Inn posted a call for help on its Facebook page, asking for volunteers to fill the gaps caused by COVID-19.
Volunteers are needed from Monday through Friday this week, in three shifts:
- Evening shift: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Overnight shift: 12 a.m. - 5 a.m.
- Morning shift: 5 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Volunteers can sign up here, and the information will be shared with the Salvation Army staff on duty.
"We hope to be able to reopen our Center of Hope soon," Curtiss Hartley, regional coordinator for the Salvation Army of Midwestern Missouri, said. "We’re grateful for the support and partnerships with the city, United Way, the Homeless Task Force and local clergy who are working together with us to provide life-saving warming shelters to those out in the cold in Jefferson City."