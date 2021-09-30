JEFFERSON CITY - Effective Friday, the Jefferson City School District will no longer require masks in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained and close contacts in the school environment will no longer be required to quarantine in most cases.
In a email to parents Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum announced the district's updated COVID re-entry rubric, which is now available on the district's website.
The decision for changing the district's COVID-19 protocols comes after a decrease in positive cases and in close contact reports. Linthacum says district leaders meet regularly with the Cole County Health Department and other Cole County school leaders to discuss these protocols.
- Masks will be encouraged rather than required, particularly for those who are not vaccinated,
- Masks will still be required on the school bus, as required by a federal order issued by the CDC,
- No one will be prohibited from wearing a mask,
- Students and staff who are identified as a personal contact of a positive case outside of the school environment will still be required to quarantine or meet designated guidelines to return to school.
Students and staff members who are identified as close contacts within the school environment will no longer be required to quarantine in most instances.
According to the district, those identified as close contacts will still be notified so they can stay alert if symptoms develop. The district says there may be some instances where quarantining is still required.
Those who are considered close contacts outside of school will be required to quarantine.
JCSD will also implement a rubric based on COVID levels (green, yellow, red) to monitor active cases through individual classrooms, grades, school buildings, school categories and the district, or community trends.
If a school community’s positivity rate increases enough to place them within a higher category, the corresponding mitigation protocols will remain in place for a minimum of 10 calendar days to allow active cases to complete required quarantine.
The district will begin in the green category Friday, but Linthacum says the district is fully prepared to make necessary changes to mitigation protocols if the data warrants doing so.