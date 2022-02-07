JEFFERSON CITY - Mask policies continue to change for Jefferson City School District and Columbia Public Schools.
Starting Monday, the Jefferson City School District no longer required face masks indoors, while Columbia Public Schools extended its mask mandate through Friday, Feb. 11.
Jefferson City
In an email to families, Jefferson City School District said they are “greatly encouraged by the data over the past few weeks and will be transitioning all of their schools back to green protocols.”
This means that…
- Masks are encouraged but not required.
- Masks will still be required on school busses required by a federal order issued by the CDC.
- Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 and choose to return to school after being free of symptoms on days 6-10 of their illness will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.
Saja Benmahmud, a student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, said even though masks aren't required, she still plans to wear her mask to school.
"It was bad before when we weren't wearing masks," Benmahmud said. "Then when we started wearing masks it was kind of better. So I think we should wear masks."
Her sister, Sadeem Benmahmud, is also in favor of a mask mandate calling the new policies a "bad idea."
In addition the green protocol, the district said that “other key priorities of the COVID reentry plan are still critically important and will be enforced in all JC Schools buildings.” This requires that students and staff maintain social distancing when possible, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick.
Columbia Public Schools
In an email to families on Friday, Columbia Public Schools said that although they are beginning to see a downward trend in reports of COVID-19 related illness, they are extending their “current mask intervention strategy” to “better determine the impact of the current downward trend.”
They said that extending the “current intervention will allow for additional time for cases to continue to decline in our community.”