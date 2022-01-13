JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School District has implemented a mask mandate following a steady increase of COVID-19 cases within the school.

The mandate is effective Jan. 18 for any instance when social distancing of at least 3 feet cannot be maintained, until further notice, the district said.

The district said most of the positive cases and close contacts it saw last week did not impact its COVID tracker because most exposures occurred while away from school. But the district said it's concerned about the increase, therefore it's moving to its yellow protocols, as outlined in its COVID-19 Reentry Plan.

According to JCSD's tracker, there are 78 active student cases and 44 active staff cases.

JCSD also has adopted the CDC's new isolation protocols for staff and students.

This means beginning Tuesday, any individual who tests positive and are symptomatic must isolate for five days. If the individual is symptom- and fever-free for 24 hours, they can return to school on day six but must wear a mask through day 10. If the individual is asymptomatic and fever-free after testing positive, they must isolate for five days. They then can return on day six if they remain symptom-free but must wear a mask through day 10.

Close contacts of COVID positive cases must isolate for five days. If the individual is symptom free, they can return on day six but must wear a mask through day 10. If they later develop symptoms, they need to isolate for a minimum of five days. Unvaccinated close contacts with no symptoms may be excluded from the school environment, the district said.

JCSD said it has seen an uptick in staff absences this week and the ongoing sub shortage has become "increasingly more difficult."

"We are so thankful to our staff members for their tireless commitment to the continuity of education for our students. They are working so very hard to keep our schools open and for that we are eternally grateful," a statement said.