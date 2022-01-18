JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday that schools will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 21 due to the ongoing substitute teacher shortage and rising COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, the district is already missing a number of staff members and projections for the remainder of this week show that staff absences will continue to be a concern.
JCSD will classify Friday as a "snow day," meaning school will not be in session, students will not attend school and there will be no distance learning. The district has six weather make-up days scheduled on its 2021-22 calendar.
Even though schools will not be in session on Friday, the district will remain open and operational and a deep clean of all classrooms and high-touch areas will be completed.