JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County circuit court judge denied a request Wednesday from local health departments and counties to appeal a decision regarding the legality of local health orders.

A lawyer representing a Cooper County health administrator filed a motion to intervene last week. Stephen Jeffery said Judge Daniel Green's ruling that nonelected officials cannot issue health orders was broad and could cause confusion. St. Louis County, Jackson County, the Jefferson County Health Center and the Livingston County Health Center also filed to intervene.

Judge Green's ruling came after a lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by a Wildwood resident, a Chesterfield restaurant and a Fenton church.

The November 2021 ruling was then reinforced by Attorney General Eric Schmitt. He directed health departments and school districts to drop any public health orders or mask mandates.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some health departments dropped COVID-19 mitigation measures entirely, and some school districts dropped mask mandates following Schmitt's threat of legal action. Columbia Public Schools voted to rescind its mask mandate last week, but the district said it was not due to the ruling or Schmitt's direction.

Jeffery said Wednesday his clients have acknowledged the court's ruling.

"Because their motions to intervene sought to protect their respective legal rights by seeking clarity concerning the confusion and uncertainty regarding the legal status of their respective county health orders and regulations, the denial of their motions is subject to appeal," Jeffery said in an emailed statement.

Jeffery said his clients are currently evaluating whether any appeal will be filed.

"If an appeal is filed, it will occur within the next 10 days," Jeffery said.