BOONE COUNTY − Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the state's request to immediately halt Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate.
The decision came Tuesday morning during the 2.5 hour hearing of Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against the district at the Boone County Courthouse.
Jacobs first denied CPS' request to dismiss the case totally.
He also denied the state's motion for class action certification and state's motion for a preliminary injunction, which Schmitt filed for on Sept. 17.
If the class certification were granted, it would have applied to all public school districts in the state that have a mask policy. According to Schmitt's office, it would have covered at least 50 school districts and "hundreds of school officials."
If the injunction were granted, mask mandates would have been immediately halted.
CPS Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark released a statement shortly after the hearing.
"Today is good day for Missouri. Columbia Public Schools is thrilled with the outcome of today's proceedings," the statement said.
"The Missouri Attorney General sought to enjoin more than 500 public school districts regarding the local decisions each made in the best interest of their own community’s needs," Baumstark continued. "These decisions were based on guidance and recommendations from local, state and national health experts, including the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the CDC."
The state's attorney, Dean Saur, said the state was "suing to compel CPS to follow the law."
"Why are we making kids wear mask all the time in school?" Saur asked. He continued and said there are other illnesses for which children aren't masked for.
"School districts before have sued the state and state officials to get them to follow state laws but now they're saying we can't sue them when they aren't following the state laws," Saur said.
Chris Nuelle with the Attorney General's office said they will continue to pursue the lawsuit.
"Our lawsuit against the forced masking for school children will continue," Nuelle said. "We plan to aggressively pursue discovery in this case to show how bureaucrats incessantly moved the goalposts to justify never ending restrictions and masks mandates. People of the state have had enough and we plan to continue to seek answers."
Nuelle said the state will continue to seek preliminary injunction just on CPS itself.
The goal behind specifically trying to stop CPS is to try to return the decision to mask children back to their parents, Nuelle said.
"That's the emphasis of the whole lawsuit," Nuelle said. "Parents should be the one deciding whether or not to mask their children in school, not the school administrators themselves."
The American Civil Liberties Union advocated a motion to intervene on behalf of six Missouri parents of students with disabilities, three of which are Columbia parents. Jacobs also denied their motion to intervene.
The district, which extended its COVID-19 plan earlier this month, said the lawsuit is a "waste of taxpayer dollars" and that it will "aggressively defend" its decision to keep students safe.
Natalie Hoernschemeyer, attorney for CPS, said the district consulted with multiple professionals in constructing the COVID-19 return plan.
“School districts don’t issue public health orders, and they never have,” Hoernschemeyer said.
Grant Wiens, another CPS attorney, said there are 532 different school districts that make 532 different decisions in response against the motion to certify this lawsuit as class action.
Wiens said the COVID-19 mask mandates were made with the guidance of various health officials.
"Throughout the pandemic, the district has worked with health officials, medical experts, members of statewide COVID-19 ECHO response team, statewide kid's COVID-19 ECHO response team on how to operate in the pandemic," Wiens said.
CPS did not require masks at the start of summer school, Wiens said. However, when COVID-19 cases increased, masks were re-instituted temporarily.
Wiens also mentioned the importance of the delta variant.
"The delta variant has changed how COVID-19 reacts within," Wiens said. "It's changed the numbers and outcomes for COVID-19 cases in respect to children under the age of 18."
CPS has said the mandate is not a "forever decision" and that they will continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate the decision at a later date.
The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.