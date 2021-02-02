COLUMBIA- A lack of transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites is preventing older Missouri residents from receiving the vaccine.
Currently, over 50% of doses given out have been to those ages 65 and older. However, retirement communities and assisted living centers have had no way of getting residents to and from vaccination sites.
Laura Reynolds, Social Director at The Terrace Retirement Community, said she has tried to get in-house clinics organized for weeks, but has had no luck.
"We followed all of the protocols that the CDC told us to follow, but now we are seeing a problem in distribution for vaccines. The problem isn't that we don't have enough doses, it's that we don't have enough doses in the right places," Reynolds explained.
She continued to say that most of the 120 residents at The Terrace don't have internet access or a way to get to the vaccination site.
"Most of our residents cannot drive, and now you have to pre-register for your vaccine, so they can't fill out that form either online," Reynolds said. "So I don't know if I'm expected to fill out everyone's forms for them and then take them two at a time to a vaccination site. It just doesn't make sense."
Reynolds hopes to have an in-house vaccine clinic at The Terrace within the next week. They hope to vaccinate all of their residents within 30 minutes to an hour.
Oats Transit, which provides transportation to the elderly and disabled across Missouri, said they will be waiving the fare for those who are going to get a vaccine, but not going to get tested.
Dion Knipp, Oats Transit Regional Director for mid-Missouri, said that riders should not schedule rides if they are experiencing any sort of COVID-19 symptoms.
He said that Oats will continue to provide their usual services, but don't expect to expand to more demographics.
"Oats provides rural public transportation," Knipp said. "We are limited to what kinds of services we can provide within the city of Jefferson and the city of Columbia, just because they have their own public transportation."
Oats Transit has their schedules posted here and asks that eligible riders plan their rides at least 24 hours in advance.