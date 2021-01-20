COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services says it doesn't know how many COVID-19 vaccines have been received and administered in the county.
The health department's Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm said the department doesn't know because of how the reporting process works.
"There are several vaccinators here in Boone County," Humm said. "It's really hard to tell how much vaccine we have in the county."
Humm said the department also doesn't know how many people have been vaccinated in Boone County.
On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson announced he would deploy the Missouri National Guard to help with mass vaccination sites across the state.
The National Guard will also send administrative teams to help get a more accurate understanding of how many people have been vaccinated.
The CDC's COVID-19 Data Tracker reported 572,000 doses distributed in Missouri, but only 244,000 administered.
At Gov. Parson's weekly briefing, the state's Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said the disparity comes from a delay in reporting from healthcare facilities.
Those facilities are given 10 days to report the vaccines given, which Dr. Williams said the total number of vaccines administered is likely higher.
Boone County has only administered the vaccine to individuals within Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1.
Boone County individuals in Phase 1B - Tier 2 haven't received the vaccine because the county lacks the supply, despite the activation of the tier on Monday.
That varies in other counties, however.
The Cole County Health Department began administering the vaccine to all eligible individuals.
Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell said that is because the county has received enough redistributed vaccines from local hospitals to meet demand.
The Boone County Health Department received one shipment of 975 initial doses, and a shipment of 975 second doses arrived Wednesday, according to Humm.
The department says other vaccinators in the county have received the vaccine consistently, but that slowed this week.
"I think we're running up to a part in the rollout where we're seeing less vaccine being offered to our vaccinators, which is obviously very frustrating to people," Humm said.
The department expects to use up its current vaccines by the end of this week.
"We hope to receive more shipments next week, but as far as right now, we have not been notified that we will receive that," Humm said.
She also said the department hopes to get a better indication about the vaccination status in Boone County once the state releases its online dashboard.