LEBANON - Earlier this week, local public health agencies across the state received a letter from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt demanding they drop any mitigation measures.
The Laclede County Health Department said Thursday it is ceasing all COVID-19 related health orders. This includes case investigations, contact tracing, quarantine orders and public announcements of current cases and deaths.
The health department said it was a "huge concern" for their agency but they have "no other options but to follow the orders of the Missouri Attorney General at this time."
Schmitt cited a Nov. 23 Cole County judge ruling, which said any local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data, Laclede County has a 34.5% completed vaccination rate. The county currently has a 11.74 positivity rate and there have been 78 new cases in the past seven days.
The county health department said it is waiting for additional information from the DHSS.
Laclede County recommends those that have been, or will be, diagnosed with COVID-19 to visit the CDC website.