OSAGE BEACH- Lake area health departments and Lake Regional Health System teamed up to host a mass vaccination event at the School of the Osage on Sunday.
2,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were administered throughout the day to people with scheduled appointments.
This was the first time Lake Area Agencies administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The vaccine only requires one shot according to the CDC.
One resident got her vaccine because she said it was the safest option for her.
"It's going to keep me out of the hospital, it's going to keep me from getting very sick and so I'm thankful. I would have taken any of them," said Lynell Harris, Osage Beach resident.
While Harris wanted to get the vaccine for safety reasons, Manuel Alvarez, Elden Resident, said his reason was bigger than just safety.
"Show the world we are united, not divided," Alvarez said. "Taking the vaccine is nothing, it's a simple thing. My arm didn't even bleed."
March 7, 2020 was the day Gov. Parson confirmed the first case of COVID-19 to test "presumptive case" in Missouri.
One year later 1,523,717 vaccinations have been administered to people throughout Missouri according to the states COVID-19 dashboard.
Jennifer Newman, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Lake Regional Health System, said looking back on the year is tough.
"It has been a difficult year for all health care providers," Newman said. "To be able to be here in this super positive manner and giving something back and seeing so much enthusiasm and hope, that fills us up as caregivers and health care providers."
While people were able to receive their vaccine, most are still going to be cautious when going out.
"I'm going to maintain my cautiousness for awhile until it's okay," said Richard Wright, Osage Beach Resident.
Lake of the Ozarks is a popular tourist destination. Residents understand the importance of needing to get the vaccine with many people coming in and out of the city.
"They come from all areas. They come from Kansas City, St. Louis and other places as well. There's a lot of traffic here," Harris said. "You never know for sure who's your next door neighbor been with."
Many people who received the vaccine tell me the event was “very organized” and the staff “were helpful throughout the whole process.” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/a12rPI7Kig— Connor Dietrich (@DietrichConnor) March 7, 2021
The Missouri National Guard and health care providers worked cooperatively to administer vaccines throughout the day. The process made it so people could get in-and-out quickly. People receiving their vaccines throughout the day were thankful for how well the event was organized.
Lake Area Agencies have two events scheduled later this week on Thursday and Friday. They ask that people use the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator to sign up.