LAKE OF THE OZARKS - As the unofficial end of summer comes to a close, businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks are preparing for another busy holiday weekend.
"All of the holiday weekends…that’s when a lot of people come down,” Linda Barton said. She's the co-owner of Bob's Sunglasses on the Bagnell Dam Strip.
Barton says she's had a lot of people come into her business this past summer.
“It’s been a really good year," Barton said. "It brought a lot of people down because they weren't as restricted.”
Barton says she's still keeping the severity of the COVID-19 in mind during the busy holiday weekends.
“People are more cautious," Barton said. "Some come in and they’re wearing their masks and stuff. Even us, if I show you a pair of glasses, we step back."
The CDC says unvaccinated people should avoid traveling during the Labor Day holiday. However, holiday weekends at the lake have been busy all summer
Bob's Sunglasses is focusing on what has been good for them.
“We’ve seen a lot more people down here these last few summers," Barton said. "That’s how it’s changed for us personally.”