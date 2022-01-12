OSAGE BEACH − Lake Regional Health System is modifying its visitor policy in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases across the lake region and statewide.
Effective Thursday, patients may receive one visitor per day, including those in the emergency department, outpatient services and clinics.
There will be exceptions made for pediatric patients who may have two parents, and in end-of-life situations.
“Throughout the pandemic, Lake Regional has made adjustments to the policy based on conditions in our community,” Kevin McRoberts, interim CEO at Lake Regional Health System, said. “As the positivity rates climb, so do the number of people seeking care in our facilities. We are taking this step to better protect our patients and employees from exposure to this highly contagious variant.”
The hospital system also announced all visitors and staff must wear a medical-grade mask while in its facilities. Medical masks will be provided to those who wear a cloth mask, gaiter or face shield.
Lake Regional asked the community to be mindful of the stress that health care workers are facing.
“Please do not vent frustrations with COVID on our team members,” McRoberts said. “I see their sacrifices and am incredibly proud of the lives we touch and the lives we save. As individuals and as an organization, we are here to care for this community. Please help us do so in a manner that is safe for everyone.”
Lake Regional offers COVID testing and vaccines, as well.
Testing is available at Lake Regional Express Care locations for those who have COVID symptoms or have a known COVID exposure. Locations are available in Camdenton, Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach. Lake Regional is not testing for travel or event attendance.
Vaccines are available with weekday appointments at its seven primary care locations. You do not need to be an established patient to receive a vaccine.