OSAGE COUNTY - Lake Regional Health System sent out a news release Wednesday that they had “hit a milestone that never hoped to see again.”
Their COVID-positive inpatient census has reached 24 and seven of those patients are on ventilators.
“Among our inpatient census, one in three patients is COVID-positive. About one-third of those patients require assistance to breathe," the press release said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Miller County has a positivity rate of 13.98% in the last seven days. Camden County has a 14.86% in the past seven days.
Miller County is ranked No. 36 in positivity rates throughout the state and Camden County at No. 16.
Lake Regional Health System said that they have seen an increase in numbers since the week after Memorial Day.
“Since June 1, we have treated 3,414 emergency patients, with one in 10 visits being COVID-related,” the press release said.
They have seen more people younger than before in previous spikes ranging from people in their 20s to their 50s, Lake Regional Health System said.
A critical care specialist at Lake Regional Health System, Dr. Harbaksh Sangha, said the issue remains because the local population is not vaccinated to the extent that they would like them to.
“There's also a difference between the age groups,” Sangha said. “Sixty-five and over has accepted the vaccination more than the younger population, that's what we're seeing with our inpatient census. The people who are ending up in the hospital are younger, not because the virus is affecting anybody differently, it's just that that's the group who have not accepted vaccination.”
According to state data, 23.7% of Miller County residents have initiated the first dose of the vaccine, and 21.1% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The data says 35.1% of Camden County residents have initiated the first dose of the vaccine, and 32.3% of residents are fully vaccinated according to the same state data.
As of Tuesday, Miller County Health Center reported 38 currently active cases. As of Wednesday, Camden County Health Department reported 88 active cases and three new cases.
Sangha said he is not as panicked as he was last time.
“We don't have any control of health or how far this is going to spread and how fast, and it does seem to be spreading faster than the previous strain so it worries every one of us,” Sangha said.
Jennifer Bethurem, Public Relations at Lake Regional Health System, said the message they want to get across is for people to understand it is very important to get vaccinated even now.
“We're still seeing hospitalizations, we're still seeing deaths, currently among a younger population than before,” Bethurem said. “We think that's because those folks are the ones who are not currently vaccinated and so we want to just encourage people to schedule their vaccination appointment. It's readily available, it's safe, it's free. We're here to help.”
Lake Regional Health system is currently still offering vaccination at Lake Regional Primary Care clinic. For more information on where to get vaccinated, visit their website.