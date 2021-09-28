BOONE COUNTY − The first hearing for Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Judge Brouck Jacobs will hear the state's case on wanting to override the district's mask mandate.
On Aug. 24, Schmitt filed the lawsuit. It includes three counts: that " mask mandates are unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious," that the mask mandate is "unlawful as to school children" and that the mandate was "not approved by the Missouri Board of Education."
CPS responded with a statement saying the district “intends to aggressively defend its decision to keep its community and its scholars safe."
On behalf of three parents of students with disabilities who are not enrolled in CPS, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri issued a motion to intervene last Wednesday.
On Friday, the ACLU extended the request to three Columbia families who are advocating for the mask mandate on behalf of their respective children, according to the Columbia Missourian.
According to the Missourian, the parents listed on the document are Mackenzie Everett-Kennedy, Christina Frymire and Katherine Canterbury. Everett-Kennedy is acting on behalf of her third-grade daughter who has Type 1 diabetes. Frymire’s child is a senior with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and has chronic joint disease. Canterbury’s child also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, as well as generalized anxiety disorder and ADHD.
“These students have a right to attend school and have their disabilities accommodated. If it’s not met, and it wouldn’t be if they don’t have masks, they would have to sue the school district over it,” Anthony Rothert, legal director of ACLU of Missouri, told the Missourian.
Since filing the lawsuit back in August, Schmitt has filed a class certification and a preliminary injunction.
Tuesday's hearing will determine how the case will proceed, rather than if CPS is going to "win or lose."
Associate Law Professor at the University of Missouri Thomas Bennett explained Schmitt's two requests.
“Whether the case can proceed as a class action against all of the school districts in Missouri that have mask mandates or whether instead it has to proceed on an individual basis against only the Columbia Public Schools," Bennett said while explaining the class action lawsuit.
The second request is the preliminary injunction, which would most likely halt all mask mandates at public schools, Bennett said.
“Depending on how the court treats the request for a preliminary injunction, it's at least possible that the mask mandate could be struck down after the hearing," Bennett said.
For Schmitt to get a preliminary injunction, the court would have to be convinced that Schmitt could ultimately win the entire lawsuit.
Bennett says the attorney general's class action request is unusual.
“The typical class action is lots of plaintiffs coming together to suit one defendant. But the lawsuit here is one plaintiff, the attorney general, seeking to sue lots of different defendants, all of those school districts as a class," Bennett said.
According to Bennett, defendant class actions are quite rare and can be difficult to convince courts to certify them.
“I think the challenge for the attorney general will be persuading the court, that this is one of those rare circumstances where a defendant class action is called for, I'm skeptical that they have the legal arguments to allow them to do that," Bennett explained.
Overall, Tuesday’s hearing will focus on whether the court should issue a preliminary injunction. If so, it could then lead to stopping school districts from enforcing mask mandates, but that decision would be made at a later date.
The hearing is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse.