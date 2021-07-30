JEFFERSON CITY − Based on new guidance from the CDC, Lincoln University announced that starting Aug. 2, masks must be worn in all indoor spaces.
New CDC guidance states, "To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission."
Missouri is currently in the high transmission category so the University will review the local, state and regional trends on a weekly basis to determine the need for change in the protocol.
The University says it will review local, state and national trends on a weekly basis to determine the need for change in protocol.