JEFFERSON CITY- Effective Monday, October 18, Lincoln University will adjust the current mask protocol to “required in classroom spaces only.”
According to the Office of Marketing and University Relations, the remainder of the campus will be “mask optional” based on personal preference and individual health needs.
The university also said that while current trends show a decline in cases, they will continue to monitor local, state and regional numbers.
According to the university's website daily COVID reporting dashboard, as of Oct. 15, there have been three total quarantined student cases, and there are zero positive cases.
The university reserves the right to re-implement mask protocols and other mitigation efforts on campus based on trends, according to a news release.