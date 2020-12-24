COLUMBIA - In an ordinary year, Christmas services draw crowds of people.
Those crowds are being asked to stay home this year.
Thanks to technology, nobody has to miss out on the Christmas message.
Pastors, such as Bradley Williams at Forum Christian Church in Columbia, are live-streaming church services.
"One thing just kind of turns into another, and then the next thing you know there's sound boards and video switchers and big cameras and all that," Adam Fincher, a live-stream director for Forum Christian Church said.
Fincher's set-up has multiple cameras for different angles. The live-streams draw hundreds of viewers Fincher said.
Before the pandemic, Fincher said "we weren't doing much with online video and stuff like that."
For church members, the live-streams are a refreshing option during a time plagued by the need to social distance.
"[I'm] looking forward to everyone worshipping together in-person too, but we're so thankful that we have live-stream," Howdy Matheny, an usher at the church said.
Fincher said technology has allowed the church to add a bit of routine to the hectic year.
"We've been able to create services and put our services that we're having here in-person, on the internet," Fincher said. "That way people can have a little bit of normalcy with everything that's strange and going on in the world."
Fincher and his team have provided new types of connection as church members overcome modified in-person experiences.
Live-streams for Forum Christian Church are available here.