Local businesses react to public health order extension

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia announced on Friday afternoon that the current public health order will be extended through Dec. 8.
Under the current guidelines, restaurants and bars serving alcohol must close no later than 10:30 p.m. Businesses can seat no more than 10 people to a table and social distancing between tables must be observed.
"Our local businesses continue to suffer," Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said.
The announcement was made at a city briefing that was live streamed on the city's website.
Tellers Gallery & Bar watched the announcement live to see if the city was possibly going to add more guidelines responding to the rising cases in Boone County.
"We were just sitting on the edge of our seats," server Tera Eckerle said. "We didn't know if it was just going to be an extended order or if we were going to have to get shut down again."
Tellers Gallery & Bar is one of the many downtown Columbia restaurant locations that has had to close at 10:30 p.m. since October.
Eckerle said they've adapted well to the guidelines and were glad the city didn't add stricter guidelines to the current health order.
"Whenever this first started in March, [the owners] were a lot more weary and nervous," Eckerle said. "I feel like because they've gotten so long to get used to it that they're able to adjust and make more adequate decisions."
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said the help of businesses complying to the ordinance is going to help in slowing the spread of the virus.
"The next three weeks are going to be critical and we want our businesses to be open," Browning said. "We really need everyone to take great care to do what the mayor has outlined."
Mayor Treece talked about the possibility of cutting back more hours if the cases continue to rise.
"It may mean the hours of business, the hours of operation may need to be further contracted," Mayor Treece said. "I don't want that, businesses don't want that."
The three-week public health order extension will go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m.