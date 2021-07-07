COLUMBIA — The Columbia and Boone County Health Department's new public health advisory released Wednesday asks people to get vaccinated and continue to wear masks indoors, no matter their vaccination status.
As of July 6, 73.3% of Missouri COVID-19 cases were of the Delta variant. Now, with cases rising in southwest Missouri, Columbia public health officials remain cautious.
The health department advises that large indoor crowds remain both socially distanced and masked.
Columbia churches are taking different approaches to the health advisory and precautions to protect their congregation.
Rev. Joseph McCalley of Trinity Lutheran Church said that the majority of his members have not been wearing masks during indoor service for months.
He said they would consider reevaluating mask policies should there be a spike of the delta variant in Columbia but believes vaccinated members of his congregation would be protected.
"I think our people are very confident in the ability of the vaccine. People have a new sense of determination to return back to normal," he said.
Marvin Lindsay, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said they follow a website called covidactnow.org that evaluates case levels in Boone County. He said that if the threat level is high, they suspend indoor worship until case numbers decrease.
Lindsay said that they only hold their service outdoors and socially distanced to mitigate the risk of transmission.
"I think our congregation has been safe and responsible throughout this. I think the most important thing has been we've tried to strike a balance between maintaining community bonds and also worshipping in a responsible manner. So, employing technology and taking advantage of outdoor environments," he said.
Wednesday's new health recommendation comes after Columbia Public Health Director Stephanie Browning said she does not see another health order being implemented right now.