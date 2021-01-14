COLUMBIA — A new round of Payment Protection Loans opened this week for eligible small businesses needing financial assistance due to COVID-19.
President Donald Trump signed the COVID relief into law in December. This authorized $284 billion for small businesses, including those that already received PPP loans earlier last year.
The program was first created in March of 2020 to help businesses continue operations and support their staff during the pandemic.
"As the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold and businesses were becoming subject to health driven shutdown orders, there was a concern about a large group of business owners furloughing staff without pay or laying off people," Williams Keepers Certified Public Accountant Mark Gingrich said. "The PPP program initially was intended to stem that tide and to really inject confidence into local businesses with a focus on primarily small businesses."
Many nonprofits are among businesses eligible for the program. The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia had a hard time staying open when COVID-19 initially hit last spring.
"We suffered about a $600,000 revenue loss over 2020," BGC Executive Director Valorie Livingston said. "We were able to secure the PPP loan to help cover about 25% of that loss."
Livingston said the nonprofit projects a $400,000 loss in 2021. The first round of funds BGC received from the Small Business Administration helped them pay employees and re-open in June.
"Cash flow is critical in the nonprofit world and not something you can necessarily control without fundraising. We have our fingers crossed that again, we'll be able to secure this second round of PPP loan funding to make sure that we can get through this year as well without having to make any additional changes," she said.
Gravity, a full-service IT management and repair shop in Columbia, also received funding to help keep the business afloat last year.
Owner Jonathan Sessions said the shop received a $5,000 Community Block Grant from the City of Columbia and PPP funding. He plans to re-apply for the next round to pay COVID-related expenses.
"It gives another opportunity to just make sure businesses that are employing folks can stay afloat and get through this turbulent time so that we can come out on the other side, continue to be operational, continue to have jobs, continue to support our community," Sessions said.
Congress made changes in this latest round, allowing restaurants to receive bigger loans, simplifying the application process and a bigger tax break for loan recipients.
Small businesses can apply through March 31. Gingrich said businesses must have a decline in at least 25% of sales from 2019 to 2020.
"For businesses that had a decline in sales, they definitely need to work with their advisors, their banking team to take a look at whether PPP round two is something that can benefit them and help them to continue to weather their Coronavirus storm."
For now, only small businesses applying through community banks are eligible to apply. Gingrich said Congress made this decision to give underserved groups better access to PPP loans.
"The round two roll out opened this week for certain banks and certain businesses as an an effort to try to reach those communities better this time around than was the case last time around," Gingrich said.
For full loan forgiveness, businesses must use at least 60% of the funds for payroll expenses. The remaining amount can cover other costs, including rent, utility payments, personal protective equipment and property damage incurred from civil unrest.
During the first allocation of PPP funds last year, Gingrich said money ran out in a couple of weeks, so business owners should act quickly.
"Time is of the essence and people who think that they might qualify, based on the parameters we've talked about, should act over the next week or so," he said.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host a roundtable meeting with local bankers to discuss new changes to PPP, current guidance and collaborating with bankers and accountants to help clients to work through challenges.