COLUMBIA - With 2022 heading into the second half of January, New Year's resolutions are still being started.
One of the most popular resolutions each year is to join a gym or fitness center.
Many gyms and fitness centers have the new year as a major target to bring in new members, and this year is no different.
"The first of the year, I feel everybody has their New Year's resolutions," said Jen Loos, a trainer at RHO Engine Room. "It usually involves getting fit, getting in shape or getting healthier."
RHO Engine Room was founded in 2018 and offers more than five different types of classes for members to take.
Owner Laura Kitzi says prior to the pandemic, RHO Engine was experiencing a 129% sales growth.
After the COVID-19 pandemic began, gyms and fitness centers saw significant declines in attendance, due to capacity limits and fear by members of contracting the virus.
According to the Global Health & Fitness Association (IHRSA), 27% of gyms and studios closed by the summer of 2021, due to declining revenues.
In order to open RHO Engine Room back up, Kitzi put in a lot of her own money to keep her members safe.
"She invested about $6,000 in plexiglass," said Loos. "We social-distanced by making cubbies with plexiglass, so each person could have their own safe space."
As 2021 moved to the fall, cases of COVID-19 began to decrease and there was growing optimism that the end of the pandemic was near. This would not stay the case, as the new strain of COVID, the omicron variant, began to infect people at rates higher than any other previous known variant.
With fear rising that this new strain could impact gym and fitness centers severely, the Community Gyms Coalition and IHRSA sent letters to congressional leaders requesting federal relief aid.
At RHO Engine Room, the start of 2022 has been drastically different compared to other gyms nationwide.
"We are actually seeing more new members right now," said Loos. "We are working really hard to retain our members, by making them feel safe." "This includes extra-cleaning and social distancing."
Another of the many small business gyms is CrossFit Unstoppable, which is in Jefferson City.
CrossFit Unstoppable was founded in 2011 and offers clients personal training through numerous forms of exercise.
When the omicron variant first became apparent, there was some hestitation.
"I was a little bit on the fearful side," said owner and trainer Debbie Rosslan. "We have smart members though and I know we are going to do what we can to keep everybody safe."
Rosslan says for her gym, the New Year does not bring in a significant change.
"Usually we stay around the same all year," said Rosslan. "We have about three or four new members since the beginning of the year, but typically we stay at a constant."
Both gyms believe as the year goes on, they will be able to manage each hurdle COVID brings their way.