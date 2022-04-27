MISSOURI - Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, announced Wednesday that the United States is now in a "transition phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not over the pandemic," Fauci said. "Don't let anybody get the misinterpretation that the pandemic is over, but what we are in is a different phase of the pandemic."
Missouri's been in an endemic phase since the beginning of April when Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state would take a different approach to the virus.
Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization have declared an endemic.
Kristi Campbell, director of the Cole County Health Department, said even though cases have declined, people still need to stay vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves against the virus.
"We know that the case level is never going to be zero," Campbell said. "We're just going to get to a baseline to where we will see cases, we will see sort of like flu and other things we will see like it, ebb and flow."
She said with herd immunity and people staying up to date with their vaccines, they can keep seeing those cases stay low. A new CDC report says nearly 60% of adults and 75% of children have antibodies indicating that they've been infected with COVID.
MU Health Care's Dr. Christopher Sampson said though the hospital is always busy, the move away from a pandemic phase is helpful for hospital staff who were overwhelmed with the number of patients with COVID.
"We are not seeing sort of critical staffing in critical amounts of patients," Sampson said. "That's really been due to a downturn in the number of patients with COVID."
Both health officials said it's important to keep updated with all vaccines and safety precautions to keep people safe.
Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools, said she's also seeing the decline in cases positively affect the schools.
"Our numbers remain among the lowest they’ve been since 2020," Baumstark said in an email. "Our sub rates have stabilized and we find ourselves in a very good position as we move forward with a strong finish to the 2021-2022 school year for our scholars and our families."
Health officials said just because cases are down, doesn't mean they won't increase in the future.
"This, the pandemic declaration by Dr. Fauci that's over, is really just applies right now to the United States," Sampson said. "I mean, so we're still seeing in many other countries around the globe, they still are having some pretty high numbers of cases."
Both officials said continuing COVID precautions will help keep the numbers low.