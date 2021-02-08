COLUMBIA- The first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant was reported in Missouri on Saturday in Marion County.

The variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom last fall, was found in a man who lives near St. Louis.

According to the CDC, variant B.1.1.7 seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants.

As of Monday, the CDC said that antibodies generated from current authorized vaccines will recognize this variant strand. They also said they are closely investigating and studying this claim.

The CDC said that masks, social distancing and hygiene are still essential to stop the spread of these new variants.

KOMU 8 News spoke to Boone Hospital Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Blount on Monday, who said that variants are not uncommon.

“It's not unusual to see variants of that the viruses and, and other things of that nature, they evolve, they adapt, etc. There are several new variants that have been identified throughout the world and a few of them, I'm starting to end up on our shore," Blount said.

"It's quite possible that a variant could develop here in the United States, that it then would, you know, work its way to other areas,” Blount said.

As of now the vaccine is effective against the variant, but according to Blount, that could change, and researchers are keeping a close eye on it.

“For now, we're hearing that our vaccine is good against these, but we have to stay vigilant, we have to continue to watch. The CDC is doing random sampling of positive virus samples to see what what the virus is doing and whether or not we have these variants,” Blount said.

Blount says this variant seems to be transmitted easier.

“We don't know yet if it makes people sicker. We're still trying to find out if our current approved vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, and probably soon to be Johnson & Johnson, will do against this variant,” Blount said. “Every single day, every single hour, you know, the CDC, the virologists, or the scientists are working to see if they're going to need to do anything further."

Missouri Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said in a press release that the department is aware of the case, and that they are working to contain it.

"We were notified today [Saturday] of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols," Dr. Williams said.

A new collaborative study done by multiple researchers suggests that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants.

Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm told KOMU 8 the department is actively preparing for the variant to enter mid-Missouri. They want to reiterate what the county has been doing for months.

"As we hear more and more about cases of the various variants of COVID-19, the best way to try to help stop the spread is to do the things that we've been talking about for months and months now," Humm said.

According to Humm, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are recommended especially because the variant spreads faster.

She emphasized the importance of continuing to follow these recommendations.

"We've been in this for almost a year now, and people are getting pretty exhausted. Now's not the time to let up that we it's very important that we continue wearing masks, social distancing, things like that, that we've been doing for a while now, because we can't, can't let our guard down now," Humm said.