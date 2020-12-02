BOONE COUNTY- As COVID-19 numbers rise in Missouri, hospitals are preparing for the surge in cases, while others are offering space.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,679 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 305,370.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,651 total hospitalizations in the state, with 48% remaining full hospital bed capacity.
KOMU 8 News spoke with multiple hospitals in mid-Missouri Wednesday about what they are currently experiencing in the number of beds available and their plans.
Fulton Medical Center currently only has one patient in the ICU and is reaching out to surrounding hospitals to take more patients.
"We want to announce the area hospitals; we have beds available to help them offload may become overflowing. So we're eager to jump in and bring all the help we can to this pandemic," Dr. Robert Jackson, Chief Medical Officer, said.
"We currently have 11 beds on med surge. And we have 16 beds available right now on tours," Dr. Jackson said.
MU Health Care has plans they are ready to implement once the surge becomes full capacity, but they have not had to implement them.
"We have plans in place. We've not had to implement it this fall, that if our census continues to go up, and we have staff out with either their illness, children's illness, online learning those types of things, that if we need to defer some procedures, we will do that to have the bed capacity that we need," MU Health Care's Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck said.
According to Beck, MU Health Care looks at available bed space every day and make decisions 48 hours out about their strategy.
Boone Hospital Center's Board of Trustees is meeting Wednesday night to discuss strategic planning matters, according to their lawyer Thomas Schnider.
Earlier this month, KOMU 8 News spoke with Dr. Blount with Boone Hospital Center. She expressed how the hospital was experiencing patient overflow and delayed bed turnaround.
"We're having to look to Kansas City and St. Louis and sometimes multiple places in those areas. Before we can find, you know, we can find an accepting hospital. We do our best not to do that," Dr. Robin Blount, Vice President Chief Medical Officer at BHC, said.
Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City is currently seeing a decline in the number of beds, as of Wednesday.
"As of today, we are actually seeing a decline and have more beds available, now this can always change, and we are making sure we are fully prepared for the holidays," Lindsey Huhman, Director of Marketing/Public Relations at Capital Region, said.
SSM Health in Jefferson City experienced an increase of COVID-19 positive patients during the month of November.
"We consolidated our COVID units and opened up additional beds for overflow as needed. We are not currently experiencing any issues with capacity or staffing levels at this time," Jessica Royston, Marketing Manager at SSM Health, said.