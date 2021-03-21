COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down with Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia/Boone County Health Department Director Stephanie Browning to discuss the past year.
The conversation covered the challenges, the lessons learned, controversy faced and the 83 COVID-19 deaths in Boone County.
You can watch the extended interview in the video above.
Q: What was the biggest challenge during the pandemic for you?
Mayor Treece: "I mean the entire pandemic is unprecedented. Our first positive case of coronavirus in Columbia became the first death in the state 24 hours later...you know. from the stay at home order to the mask order to, you know, everything that we're doing now to roll out vaccines and inoculations. It has been a huge challenge."
Browning: "Very similar in that, you know, figuring out how to navigate what we knew about and what we were learning about this because it was new to all of us figuring out how to be a good boss in a department that was, you know, really struggling working seven days a week for months on end."
Q: What was it like from a leadership perspective?
Mayor Treece: "For me, it was to project a position that we are prepared, but not panicked. I think one of the best things we did early on was to commit to follow the data and the science not public opinion or political pressure."
Q: Did you really feel prepared for this?
Mayor Treece: "I don't know that anybody feels prepared. There's no playbook for this, you know, the closest thing we had to a playbook was a state mandated influenza plan from 2005 I mean, that was not operable for the challenge that we were facing. But I think no one, as leaders, no one has to shoulder that burden alone."
Browning: "Leadership in a pandemic is really not about a single person. It's about bringing the right people to the table. And, you know...we've always been blessed to have terrific partners in our community that we work with all the time."
Q: Do you feel like the some of the anger that you all received from business owners directed at the city, directed at the health department was warranted?
Mayor Treece: "I don't know if that's warranted, but I'll take it. And here's why. I had a restaurant owner tell me they want to do the right thing. But if their competitor doesn't have the same protections in place for their employees or their customers, it's hard for them to do that. And when government says, everybody needs to wear a mask it levels the playing field. And whether that's fair or not fair, whether that's politically damaging to me, doesn't matter. It helped us save lives, it helps keep our economy moving."
Q: What about the businesses that had to close?
Mayor Treece: "I am grateful for the sacrifice that many businesses have made to follow the advice and guidance of our public health department...These public health orders didn't put businesses out of work, coronavirus did. And again, I think the protections that we had in place, prevented those closures from being even worse."
Q: 83 people have died in Boone County from COVID-19. What goes through your mind when you hear that number?
Mayor Treece: "I watch that number, and the case number every day. I can never replace the loss that those families have experienced and I, you know, no doubt we saved many more, many more lives because of those decisions."
Browning: "83 deaths is 83 that we did not want to have. There are 83 families that are grieving. So, that's always difficult. I think we've done a good job in trying to keep that number down....It's been a year...I mean, it's been hard, it's been hard on the community. We feel that."
Again, you can watch an extended interview in the video above. Treece and Browning go on to address the differences in health orders between communities and the pandemic's impact on their desires to have leadership positions.