MID-MISSOURI - Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, on March 11, 2020.
Only a few days earlier, Missouri had its first positive test for COVID-19. By March 18, a Boone County resident had become the state's first virus death.
It only took a few weeks for the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down much of the state. Within a few days of the WHO declaration, states of emergency were declared at the local, state and federal levels.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo is an infectious disease expert at MU Health Care. She recalls the confusion of the pandemic's early stages.
"Initially it was trying to understand what it was, how different it would be from other pandemics, and the scale of it. It was hard to grasp the scale. No idea we would still be dealing with it a year later," she said.
As an expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Ilboudo felt she had some preparation for what took place.
"We always talk about historical pandemics and historical epidemics, and in a way, I was trained for this instance and for new pathogens," she said.
Dr. Ilboudo says that shortages of resources, like personal protective equipment, brought a unique set of challenges.
"It wasn't just trying to understand the disease and trying to fight it. It was also all these other logistical aspects we didn't know we would be dealing with at the time."
Recently, there has been good news, as case rates continue to fall. Dr. Ilboudo says it's not time to relax.
"Our cases have been steadily low for the last several weeks. There's always concern about new variants that could potentially cause another surge. That is why we still have to be careful about how we open and how we relax some of our mitigation strategies slowly," she said.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says she saw a lot of people turn to their elected officials for answers.
"I noticed a lot more in the beginning, the questions that would come and, at least feeling like people could call on me or their other elected officials when there were questions. I think sometimes, even though they knew they could maybe go to a website and get an answer, it was just knowing that they could have that conversation and [let] their feelings be known," Mayor Tergin said.
Mayor Tergin also said the early stages of the pandemic made people rethink daily activities.
"I think I took more walks than I ever did before. Because we could take virtual meetings, we could go out on a walk and take a meeting at the same time, or whatever it may be, and things I never would've thought of doing before," she said.
Tergin hopes the pandemic has made people appreciate those around them.
"I think we have a much greater appreciation now than a year ago for the people in our lives, for our loved ones in our families and for those that we work with," she said.