COLUMBIA - A new class of nursing school graduates begin their full-time jobs next week on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Columbia College had 71 grads from their Columbia and Lake campuses walk across the virtual stage this weekend. MU handed diplomas to 101 undergraduates.
Time spent with patients was cut short last Spring when both universities moved the semesters entirely online. Both schools had limited opportunities on the hospital floor this fall than in past semesters. BSN students at MU put in 90 practicum hours versus 180 previously required. Faculty say the online and in-person curriculum at every nursing school prepared students to pivot and be able to take on any challenge,
"We just took each day as it happened, and that's really modeling what the nursing field does and our faculty and staff rose to the occasion and our students rose to the occasion and now our graduates can go out and use that flexibility and adaptability in their professions," Columbia College's Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Sarah Vordtriede-Patton said.
Oregon native Kayna Nicholas was among MU's graduating class. She said most of her family is supportive, but some are concerned for her potential exposure to COVID-19.
"I don't feel that worried about it just because it's literally my job. That's the risk you sign up to take," Nicholas said.
She expects to receive the vaccine soon after she starts working at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City next Tuesday. She hopes to care more a diverse set of patients in her emergency room assignment.
"Some days you won't connect you won't have any patients that you really connect to, but when you do, it just makes the job so rewarding and you're really happy," Nicholas said.
The commencement comes as many hospitals across the country face a health care worker shortage and Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday contracted travel nurses will start in hospitals across the state this week to relieve staff working overtime.
"Hopefully it helps hospitals out to send these new staff in and help with some of the burnout in the existing staff. It means a lot to our students and faculty, staff and the institution to be able to play a role in addressing the health needs of the community in that way," Vordtriede-Patton said.
Nicholas said relieving other nurses of long work weeks makes her feel an even stronger duty to be on the frontlines of the pandemic.
"It's really important for me to get out and work, especially with the shortage of so many nurses right now. I guess to an outsider it might seem kinda scary but to me it just seems kind of normal," Nicholas said.
Vordtriede-Patton said most of their RNs will stay in mid-Missouri to work mostly in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Lake of the Ozarks, while their BSNs will work across the state, some starting as soon as Monday.
Nicholas said she feels less confident with less time in labs but she's hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will slow down hospitalizations and she'll be able to learn the operations of her new workplace along the way.