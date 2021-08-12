COLUMBIA - With a new school year just around the corner, lots of parents are wondering about what the ongoing pandemic means for their children as they head back into the classroom.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain brought your questions to pediatric infectious disease Dr. Christelle Ilboudo with MU Health Care.
They discussed everything from the delta variant and children to masking in schools. Read the doctor's answers below.
Q: What would your advice be to parents about keeping their children safe right now from COVID-19?
"I think it's the same advice that we've given all along. As the rates go up, we have to do more in terms of decreasing our risk exposure...wearing the masks, avoiding big crowds, avoiding in-door settings that are crowded especially around unvaccinated adults or other people that they do not necessarily know their exposure type. So, we talk a lot about pods, so keeping your family pods small."
Q: The CDC has recommended masks in the K-12 setting for students and staff regardless of vaccination status. What are your thoughts on that recommendation and what does the medical community think about students masking here locally?
"Absolutely. The American Academy of Pediatrics actually came out first with those recommendations and then the CDC followed suit and the reason is that the majority of our young children, especially elementary age children, will not have a vaccine that's accessible, available to them and even amongst those 12 and older who have vaccine access, only about 20% in Missouri have gotten the COVID vaccine so far...In order for us to go back to stay in-person in school, we have to add on the layers of mitigation strategies to help reduce the risk of exposure."
Q: Any differences in severity of symptoms or the need to be hospitalized related to the delta variant and children?
"We do know that it is more infectious, and people have a much higher viral load...which is why we are seeing more and more cases. But, so far the data is pretty similar as the numbers go up, we see more children getting hospitalized with it. There's an overall estimation that only about less than 3 percent of children will actually end up in the hospital with COVID-19 and that number is still holding true."
Q: So here locally at MU Women's and Children's we're not seeing an abundance of children, ending up in the hospital with COVID?"
"No, we are certainly seeing higher numbers than what we did back in April and May, the numbers have increased, but it hasn't increased disproportionately to the numbers of adults that we've seen... It's not just about that individual alone it's about the other people [children] could expose even if they have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all when they get infected. There's still a chance that they can pass on the virus to others around them."
Q: How serious is it in our area right now?
"It's very serious because we are in the red. The whole state pretty much is in the red in terms of transmission. This is not the time to downplay the virus because if we do, we are going to see more and more damage to our community overall, and to our children because they will get infected...I truly believe that the vaccines are our ticket out ultimately, but for now we have to do due diligence in helping protect everyone until enough of us choose to get the vaccine for us to put this behind us."
Q: What else can schools do besides masking to keep kids safe?
"The recommendations also include the distancing, but it has been difficult to do six feet distancing...and then increasing ventilation capacity so the better airflow we have in the buildings, in the classrooms, the better, in addition to masking. In addition, keeping those classroom cohorts very small, so that you have exposure to the same group of individuals over time.
For me, regardless of what the school can do in terms of distancing, those children should be in masks. It is a respiratory virus and so people are infected by inhaling the air that we breathe in...and so masks go a long way."
Q: Have you seen any cases in the pediatric population of these long-term COVID symptoms?
"Yes, I have seen a couple of kids in my clinic whose parents describe some brain fog, memory issues, headaches. We've had a lot of children with some anxiety, depression symptoms. And so, here it's a little confounding because it's unclear whether or not some of that is related to the confinement and having to stay home... But, we do know that with the virus there's a component of the infection that can affect the brain."
Q: How do school nurses differentiate allergies from COVID-19 with symptoms being similar?
"That is exactly what makes it so challenging for schools and for everybody in general. So, what I recommend is having easy access to testing... If you live in an area with high transmission, you should absolutely consider testing."
According to MU Health Care, there are currently two pediatric patients with COVID-19 at Women's and Children's hospital.
Dr. Ilboudo strongly encouraged those who are eligible to get vaccinated to help slow the spread of the delta variant.
"There is hope. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But, what it is going to take is more of us getting vaccinated, getting the facts around vaccinations in order for us to make the right decisions," she said.